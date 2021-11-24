Stolper Co Purchases 31,089 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares during the period. Stolper Co owned about 0.09% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 2,570 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.17. 12,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,943. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.62. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.83 per share. This represents a $11.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 59.05%. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.