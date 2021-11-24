Stolper Co Raises Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Stolper Co boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,490 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of IDV traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $30.91. 770,405 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

