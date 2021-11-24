Stolper Co Raises Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Stolper Co raised its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co owned approximately 0.08% of Tri-Continental worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 1.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. 687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,234. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.56.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $3.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

