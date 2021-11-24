StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 237,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,203,244 shares.The stock last traded at $17.53 and had previously closed at $17.53.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in StoneCo by 226.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 235,608 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 14.0% in the second quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in StoneCo by 22.7% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in StoneCo by 231.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
