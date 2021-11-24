StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 237,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,203,244 shares.The stock last traded at $17.53 and had previously closed at $17.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in StoneCo by 226.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 235,608 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 14.0% in the second quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in StoneCo by 22.7% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in StoneCo by 231.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

