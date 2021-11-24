Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Danske lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

SEOAY opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

