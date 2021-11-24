StormX 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $35.29 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. StormX has a total market capitalization of $319.62 million and $35.29 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StormX has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One StormX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StormX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00044669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00244108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00087492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.