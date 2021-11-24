Streamr (DATA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.69 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $102.16 million and $10.69 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00045711 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.34 or 0.00240764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011900 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

