Strike 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.82 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, Strike has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $48.11 or 0.00085160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $145.72 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00069243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00089016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,256.09 or 0.07533753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,709.75 or 1.00382666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,028,812 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.