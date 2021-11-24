Strike Market Capitalization Reaches $145.72 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last week, Strike has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $145.72 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $48.11 or 0.00085160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00069243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00089016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,256.09 or 0.07533753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,709.75 or 1.00382666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,028,812 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

