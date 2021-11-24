Strike Reaches Market Cap of $146.08 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Strike has a market capitalization of $146.08 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strike has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $48.18 or 0.00084152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00073546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00088279 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.91 or 0.07447647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,733.13 or 1.00840858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,031,959 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

