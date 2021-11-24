Strong Tops One Day Volume of $7.19 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. Strong has a total market cap of $80.09 million and $7.19 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strong has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $579.27 or 0.01006456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00067438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00071058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00088637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,253.70 or 0.07390663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,191.03 or 0.99367574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

