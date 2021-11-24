Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE MSC traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. 1,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,683. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Studio City International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Studio City International in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Studio City International in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Studio City International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Studio City International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,724,000. 21.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

