Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Lowers Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $80.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

Shares of LSPD traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.44. 362,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,893. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

