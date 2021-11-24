Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.53. Summer Infant shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 9,718 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 40.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in Summer Infant by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 784,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 19,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Summer Infant by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Summer Infant during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

