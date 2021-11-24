Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Trading 1.4% Higher

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 486.50 ($6.36) and last traded at GBX 486.50 ($6.36). 35,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 616,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.27).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.70) target price on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Sumo Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 513 ($6.70) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £834.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 484.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

