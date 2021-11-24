Sumokoin (SUMO) One Day Volume Hits $53,094.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $53,094.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 46,236,379 coins and its circulating supply is 39,536,379 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

