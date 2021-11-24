Sunlight Financial (SUNL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sunlight Financial (NYSE: SUNL):
- 11/19/2021 – Sunlight Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “
- 11/16/2021 – Sunlight Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – Sunlight Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2021 – Sunlight Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2021 – Sunlight Financial is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/20/2021 – Sunlight Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “
- 10/4/2021 – Sunlight Financial is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/4/2021 – Sunlight Financial is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
SUNL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 621,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,884. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.34.
Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
