Sunlight Financial (SUNL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

11/19/2021 – Sunlight Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

11/16/2021 – Sunlight Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Sunlight Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Sunlight Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Sunlight Financial is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Sunlight Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

10/4/2021 – Sunlight Financial is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Sunlight Financial is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

SUNL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 621,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,884. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.34.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

