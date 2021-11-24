SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.92.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 13.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 312,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 66.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 311,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 124,822 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 80.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
