SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 13.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 312,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 66.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 311,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 124,822 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 80.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKL opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.53.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.