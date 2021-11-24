SuperFarm (SUPER) Achieves Market Cap of $624.30 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $624.30 million and $56.15 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00003019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

