Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUPR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Supermarket Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 133 ($1.74).

Shares of LON:SUPR opened at GBX 121 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 104.50 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider Cathryn Vanderspar bought 17,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £20,349.25 ($26,586.43).

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

