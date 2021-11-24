SureRemit Price Reaches $0.0023 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $730.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00068950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00071558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.65 or 0.07433785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00087240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,524.97 or 0.99603905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

