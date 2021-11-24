Suretly Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Suretly coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a market cap of $82,548.07 and approximately $423.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00247436 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00087519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

