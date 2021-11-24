Swop (SWOP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $77,635.00

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Swop coin can currently be bought for $9.58 or 0.00016558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a total market cap of $15.72 million and $77,635.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00067651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00071611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00087975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.76 or 0.07421195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,925.49 or 1.00116507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,791,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,640,567 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars.

