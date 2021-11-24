Sylvania Platinum’s (SLP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.18% from the company’s current price.

Sylvania Platinum stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.15) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £240.23 million and a P/E ratio of 3.36. Sylvania Platinum has a twelve month low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £120,037.50 ($156,829.76). Also, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £19,807.16 ($25,878.18).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

