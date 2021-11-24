Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,118 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SNDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The company has a market cap of $843.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $92,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,194. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.