Synopsys (SNPS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Synopsys to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ SNPS opened at $344.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $211.20 and a twelve month high of $361.22.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.67.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.
