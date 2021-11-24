Synopsys (SNPS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Synopsys to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $344.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $211.20 and a twelve month high of $361.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.67.

In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

