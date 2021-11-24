Synthetify (SNY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $97,542.00

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for about $3.85 or 0.00006801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $21.68 million and $97,542.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synthetify has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.67 or 0.07417788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00087164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,551.24 or 0.99790297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

