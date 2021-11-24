Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.66 on Top Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 50.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001152 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $410.55 million and $35.83 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.80 or 0.00378809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 622,962,048 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.