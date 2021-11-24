Taboola.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,637 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,158% compared to the average daily volume of 448 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth approximately $6,469,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $9,718,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,540,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $7,504,000. Finally, ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth $9,315,000. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

TBLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

TBLA stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 569,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,156. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.03.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taboola.com will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

