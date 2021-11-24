Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Trading Up 13.3%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) was up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 91,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on TALS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,047,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,741,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,536,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.