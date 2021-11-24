Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Up 3.4%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s share price was up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 3,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 890,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TALO shares. Benchmark started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The company has a market cap of $907.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 847,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Talos Energy by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Talos Energy by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Talos Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

