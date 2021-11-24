Tap (XTP) Market Capitalization Hits $635,997.51

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. Tap has a total market cap of $635,997.51 and $2,943.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00251327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,648,262.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00045217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00087140 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

