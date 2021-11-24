Tap (XTP) Price Reaches $0.0005

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $664,192.58 and $4,075.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tap Profile

XTP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

