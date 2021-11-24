Taseko Mines’ (TKO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON TKO opened at GBX 166 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of GBX 63.78 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £471.23 million and a P/E ratio of 25.54.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.