TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Trading 2.3% Higher

TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.66. 1,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 23,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares in the third quarter worth $315,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in TC Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in TC Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Covey Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

