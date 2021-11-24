TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCRR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $212.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.15.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

