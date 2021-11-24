TD Securities Boosts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$43.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Interfor alerts:

IFP stock traded up C$1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.75. The company had a trading volume of 414,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,309. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2.46. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$19.05 and a 1-year high of C$38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.19 per share, with a total value of C$78,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,358.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,770 shares in the company, valued at C$1,604,935.70.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.