TD Securities Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.30 price target (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.86.

TSE:LUN remained flat at $C$10.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,697. The firm has a market cap of C$7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.09. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.5099528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

