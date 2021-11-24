TD Securities Trims Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Target Price to C$46.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRCDF traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

