TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.59

Shares of TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.59 and traded as low as $40.34. TDK shares last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 11,973 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TDK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

