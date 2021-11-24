Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Viper Energy Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,828 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,852,000 after acquiring an additional 849,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 509,193 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 304,156 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.60 and a beta of 2.54.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.