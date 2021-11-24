Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Mastercard by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.4% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $546,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 152,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,186,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,658 shares of company stock worth $67,541,787. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

NYSE MA opened at $329.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.38 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.