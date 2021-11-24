Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $216.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

