Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 574.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,662 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises about 0.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $3,168,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,927,278 shares of company stock valued at $163,373,726. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

