Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Square accounts for about 0.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,558. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.49.

NYSE SQ opened at $210.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.78, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.36 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

