Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $515,938,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $267,606,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $123,002,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in AbbVie by 35.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,775,000 after buying an additional 1,168,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average of $113.87. The company has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

