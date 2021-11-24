Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $545.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $479.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $545.82. The stock has a market cap of $240.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

