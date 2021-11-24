Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $5.40 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 126,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,000. Delta Air Lines comprises 1.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.05 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

