Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,712 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,000. Devon Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 239.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 629.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 358,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 309,256 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 47.8% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 113,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.