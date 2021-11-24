Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,433 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $231.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $181.21 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.